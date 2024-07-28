Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sompo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 32,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,498. Sompo has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.54.
About Sompo
