SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 0.6%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 63,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 273,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

SOS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SOS by 82.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

