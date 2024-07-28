Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 76.6% in July

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 30th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

