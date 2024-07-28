Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC stock remained flat at $42.80 during trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

