SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.
About SoundHound AI
