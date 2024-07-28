Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SCEYF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.