South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 82.3% in July

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
