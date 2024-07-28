Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.99% of Southern Copper worth $827,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 731,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.