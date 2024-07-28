Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Up 76.4% in July

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern States Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

In related news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 26,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

