SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGQRF remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.