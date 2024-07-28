Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767. Spark I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

