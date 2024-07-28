SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

