Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.49. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 85,841 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$139.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Spectral Medical

In other news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

