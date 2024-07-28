Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $22,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 330,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,085,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.