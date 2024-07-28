SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SPSC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,100. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
