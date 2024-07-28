SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.06 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

