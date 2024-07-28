Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.5 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

