SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

SSNC traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.