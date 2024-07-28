Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

