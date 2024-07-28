Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

