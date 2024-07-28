Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 818 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.48. 846,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,151. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

