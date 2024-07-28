Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.66 on Friday, reaching $856.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $857.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

