Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,594,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

