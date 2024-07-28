Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,527 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

