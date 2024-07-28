Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

