Stifel Nicolaus Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.25 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.04.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

EPRT stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 393,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.