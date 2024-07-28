STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

