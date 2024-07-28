StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

