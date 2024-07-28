StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
Insider Activity at GEE Group
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.