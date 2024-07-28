StockNews.com Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

