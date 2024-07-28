StockNews.com Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SM opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,473 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

