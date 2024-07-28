STP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.53 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $91.53 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,524.87 or 0.99982528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00071729 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04560353 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,574,217.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

