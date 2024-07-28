Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $24,482.02 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.21 or 0.04794723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

