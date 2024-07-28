Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.55

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $25.87. Strattec Security shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 9,043 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

