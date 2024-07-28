Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.24 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023888 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

