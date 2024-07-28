Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,177. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

