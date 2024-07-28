Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.20.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPB opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.33.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

