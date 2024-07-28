SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SurgePays Price Performance
SURGW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 47,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.
SurgePays Company Profile
