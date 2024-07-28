Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

