Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 41,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,248. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synaptogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

