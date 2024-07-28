Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.68. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

About Synlogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYBX Free Report ) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 455,126 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

