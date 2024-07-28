TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 30th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

