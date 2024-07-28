Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

TLTZY stock remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.