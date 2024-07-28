Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

