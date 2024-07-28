Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TIAIY remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
