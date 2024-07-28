Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of TS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 1,572,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,258. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
