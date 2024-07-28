Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 16,422,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,661.0 days.
Terna Price Performance
OTCMKTS TERRF remained flat at $8.10 during trading on Friday. Terna has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.
Terna Company Profile
