Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 20,865.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ternium by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Ternium by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. 191,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,142. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.