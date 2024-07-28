Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 22,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.