Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 1,482,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,037. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.