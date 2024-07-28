TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.
TFI International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $153.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
