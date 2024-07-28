TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

TFI International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $153.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.