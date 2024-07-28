Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,324,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 3,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.6 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
